1804 Idlewood Drive
1804 Idlewood Drive

1804 Idlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Idlewood Drive, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
SIGNING SPECIAL: FIRST FULL MONTH OF RENT FREE AND MOVE IN FEE WAVED!
WOW! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bath is the perfect place to call home. Hardwood flooring throughout, freshly painted walls Fully renovated, floors refinished, new HVAC systems in both units, and tons of natural lighting. You do not want to miss out!

Extra 50 dollars flat fee for water a month so no need to have water in your name!

Unit 1

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a tour at your convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1150786?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $990, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Idlewood Drive have any available units?
1804 Idlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 1804 Idlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Idlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Idlewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Idlewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1804 Idlewood Drive offer parking?
No, 1804 Idlewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1804 Idlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Idlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Idlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1804 Idlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Idlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1804 Idlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Idlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 Idlewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 Idlewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1804 Idlewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
