1804 Idlewood Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

SIGNING SPECIAL: FIRST FULL MONTH OF RENT FREE AND MOVE IN FEE WAVED!

WOW! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bath is the perfect place to call home. Hardwood flooring throughout, freshly painted walls Fully renovated, floors refinished, new HVAC systems in both units, and tons of natural lighting. You do not want to miss out!



Extra 50 dollars flat fee for water a month so no need to have water in your name!



Unit 1



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a tour at your convenience.

https://rently.com/properties/1150786?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $990, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.