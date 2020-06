Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

GAMLS lockbox on front door, agent must be at showings, application on website. property comes as shown, including washer/dryer, full kitchen, fireplace built in shelves, garden tub, shower, ready for move in. Qualifications, 3x monthly rent in provable monthly income, good residential and employment histories, good credit. NO evictions, judgements or liens in the past three years.