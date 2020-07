Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Beautiful home with a feeling of times gone by. Gorgeous turn of the century facade, large fireside great room with door leading to the covered rocking chair front porch, formal dining, and updated chef's kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Grand master retreat with spa inspired bath. Large guest rooms with shared bath. Large two car rear entry garage. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet / 2 max