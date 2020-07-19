All apartments in East Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4681 Highpoint Lane

4681 Highpoint Way · No Longer Available
Location

4681 Highpoint Way, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4681 Highpoint Lane have any available units?
4681 Highpoint Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 4681 Highpoint Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4681 Highpoint Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4681 Highpoint Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4681 Highpoint Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4681 Highpoint Lane offer parking?
No, 4681 Highpoint Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4681 Highpoint Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4681 Highpoint Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4681 Highpoint Lane have a pool?
No, 4681 Highpoint Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4681 Highpoint Lane have accessible units?
No, 4681 Highpoint Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4681 Highpoint Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4681 Highpoint Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4681 Highpoint Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4681 Highpoint Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
