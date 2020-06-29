All apartments in East Point
East Point, GA
4652 Parkway Circle
4652 Parkway Circle

4652 Parkway Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4652 Parkway Circle, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long!
There is much to love about this move in ready home, located in a cul de sac! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. To enhance the curb appeal, the 2 car garage is ideally located in the rear. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4652 Parkway Circle have any available units?
4652 Parkway Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 4652 Parkway Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4652 Parkway Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4652 Parkway Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4652 Parkway Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4652 Parkway Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4652 Parkway Circle offers parking.
Does 4652 Parkway Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4652 Parkway Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4652 Parkway Circle have a pool?
No, 4652 Parkway Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4652 Parkway Circle have accessible units?
No, 4652 Parkway Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4652 Parkway Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4652 Parkway Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4652 Parkway Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4652 Parkway Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
