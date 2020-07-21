All apartments in East Point
4523 Heritage Parkway

4523 Heritage Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4523 Heritage Parkway, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Once you enter this freshly painted total electric home your heart will melt! Great room & separate dining room. Half bath downstairs, convenient for guests. Eat in kitchen w/modern cabinets & stainless steel appliances. King sized master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with separate garden tub & shower. Secondary queen sized bdrms. 1 car rear entry garage. Washer & dryer included. This beauty is move in ready. 600+ credit score & 2 yr lease required. Does not qualify for section 8/ vouchers. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 Heritage Parkway have any available units?
4523 Heritage Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4523 Heritage Parkway have?
Some of 4523 Heritage Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Heritage Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Heritage Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 Heritage Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 4523 Heritage Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4523 Heritage Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 4523 Heritage Parkway offers parking.
Does 4523 Heritage Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4523 Heritage Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 Heritage Parkway have a pool?
No, 4523 Heritage Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 4523 Heritage Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4523 Heritage Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 Heritage Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4523 Heritage Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 4523 Heritage Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4523 Heritage Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
