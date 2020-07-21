4523 Heritage Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Once you enter this freshly painted total electric home your heart will melt! Great room & separate dining room. Half bath downstairs, convenient for guests. Eat in kitchen w/modern cabinets & stainless steel appliances. King sized master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with separate garden tub & shower. Secondary queen sized bdrms. 1 car rear entry garage. Washer & dryer included. This beauty is move in ready. 600+ credit score & 2 yr lease required. Does not qualify for section 8/ vouchers. Sorry, no pets allowed.