3968 Beaver Dam

Amenities

Meticulously maintained, this energy efficient home boasts all the bells and whistles at less than 1 year old! Beautiful hardwood floors welcome you at the entrance and all throughout the main floor. Enjoy cooking with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. This capacious home offers 5 generous sized bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and a full finished basement. Plenty of room for a big family! Luxuriate in the owners suite complete with dual master closets that connect to the laundry for your convenience. Resort style amenities offer a clubhouse,fitness center, fishing lake,basketball,tennis, and swimming pools. Lakeside Preserve is located minutes from Camp Creek Marketplace;This home qualifies for lease with right to purchase options.