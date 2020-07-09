All apartments in East Point
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:29 AM

3968 Beaver Dam

3968 Beaver Dam Court · No Longer Available
Location

3968 Beaver Dam Court, East Point, GA 30349
Lakeside Preserves

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Meticulously maintained, this energy efficient home boasts all the bells and whistles at less than 1 year old! Beautiful hardwood floors welcome you at the entrance and all throughout the main floor. Enjoy cooking with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. This capacious home offers 5 generous sized bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and a full finished basement. Plenty of room for a big family! Luxuriate in the owners suite complete with dual master closets that connect to the laundry for your convenience. Resort style amenities offer a clubhouse,fitness center, fishing lake,basketball,tennis, and swimming pools. Lakeside Preserve is located minutes from Camp Creek Marketplace;This home qualifies for lease with right to purchase options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3968 Beaver Dam have any available units?
3968 Beaver Dam doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3968 Beaver Dam have?
Some of 3968 Beaver Dam's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3968 Beaver Dam currently offering any rent specials?
3968 Beaver Dam is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3968 Beaver Dam pet-friendly?
No, 3968 Beaver Dam is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3968 Beaver Dam offer parking?
Yes, 3968 Beaver Dam offers parking.
Does 3968 Beaver Dam have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3968 Beaver Dam does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3968 Beaver Dam have a pool?
Yes, 3968 Beaver Dam has a pool.
Does 3968 Beaver Dam have accessible units?
No, 3968 Beaver Dam does not have accessible units.
Does 3968 Beaver Dam have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3968 Beaver Dam has units with dishwashers.
Does 3968 Beaver Dam have units with air conditioning?
No, 3968 Beaver Dam does not have units with air conditioning.

