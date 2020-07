Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful like new home is located in the sought after Lakeside Preserve Community. Enjoy hardwood floors on the main level, a fully equipped kitchen with granite counters, stainless steal appliance package, oak cabinets & a view to the family room & formal dining room. Home conveniently located minutes from I-285, Hartsfield International airport, shopping & dining at Camp Creek Marketplace. Apply Today this won't last long!