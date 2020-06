Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming Craftsman home located on quiet street. Hardwood floors in main living spaces. Fireplace in living room, kitchen with granite countertops and black appliances. Three carpeted bedrooms. Master bath features separate garden tub and shower. This home has both a front porch and rear deck. Washer/dryer furnished for tenant use. This home is immaculate. Convenient to downtown and airport.