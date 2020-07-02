3241 Turner Street

Amenities
Welcome Home! and be the first to experience living at "Dunlap Point”. Steps from epicenter of dwntwn East Point. Completely renovated energy efficient affordable 2 bdrm/1.5 ba Town-homes! Each come standard w/ new flrirng, SS E.E appliances packages, granite counters, W/D incl in ea unit, fenced patio & spacious bdms w/ plenty of closet space. Prime location only 15 mins from Midtown Atlanta & minutes to Hatfield Airport. 24.7 online service request submission & rent payment program for those on the go. Apply online today! use .