3241 Turner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home! and be the first to experience living at "Dunlap Point”. Steps from epicenter of dwntwn East Point. Completely renovated energy efficient affordable 2 bdrm/1.5 ba Town-homes! Each come standard w/ new flrirng, SS E.E appliances packages, granite counters, W/D incl in ea unit, fenced patio & spacious bdms w/ plenty of closet space. Prime location only 15 mins from Midtown Atlanta & minutes to Hatfield Airport. 24.7 online service request submission & rent payment program for those on the go. Apply online today! use .