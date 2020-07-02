All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 3241 Turner Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
3241 Turner Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

3241 Turner Street

3241 Turner St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3241 Turner St, East Point, GA 30344
Center Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home! and be the first to experience living at "Dunlap Point”. Steps from epicenter of dwntwn East Point. Completely renovated energy efficient affordable 2 bdrm/1.5 ba Town-homes! Each come standard w/ new flrirng, SS E.E appliances packages, granite counters, W/D incl in ea unit, fenced patio & spacious bdms w/ plenty of closet space. Prime location only 15 mins from Midtown Atlanta & minutes to Hatfield Airport. 24.7 online service request submission & rent payment program for those on the go. Apply online today! use .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 Turner Street have any available units?
3241 Turner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3241 Turner Street have?
Some of 3241 Turner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 Turner Street currently offering any rent specials?
3241 Turner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 Turner Street pet-friendly?
No, 3241 Turner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3241 Turner Street offer parking?
Yes, 3241 Turner Street offers parking.
Does 3241 Turner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3241 Turner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 Turner Street have a pool?
No, 3241 Turner Street does not have a pool.
Does 3241 Turner Street have accessible units?
No, 3241 Turner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 Turner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3241 Turner Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3241 Turner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3241 Turner Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College