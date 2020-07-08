3161 E Point St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated hot tub fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/870515e042 ----

East Point Gem! Lovely Custom renovations. Great Historic location. Walk to shopping, dining, organic shopping, and Marta. 2 Story Bungalow. Wonderful rocking chair front porch and porch swing! Real hardwood and tile floor throughout on Main level. Carpet on top level. Spacious foyer. Living area w/ decorative fireplace. Open Kitchen w/ SS appliances, breakfast bar and view into dining area. Dining area that seats 12, built in fish tank and access to backyard. 2 spacious bedrooms. Renovated lower level full bathroom with huge spa style soaking tub! Laundry area w/ Washer/Dryer included. Top level has Private Primary Bedroom Retreat w/ en-Suite & additional bonus room /sitting, and private balcony. Huge Fenced yard, great for entertaining! this home has it all! TEXT TO REQUEST AN APPOINTMENT: 470-494-2683, OR call 404-609-0144 APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application