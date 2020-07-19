3156 Harris Dr,

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent to Own - Handyman Special $0 down

More Details on website: Path Home GA .com

Minimum Monthly Income $2,500/month



Handyman/Contractor special. Work for equity!Easy financing Possible zero down for right buyer who can give TLC on a property to live in. Needs full interior remodel. To get started and schedule a time to view. Single Family Home 4 Bed 2 Bath Lot Size 0.28 Acres, Built In 1935, Cooling Central, Pets Allowed



You could own this home for $749/month or less if you qualify for financing -contact us today to find out if you qualify!

*Subject to credit and mortgage approval. Monthly rate based on 4% interest and 3.5% down



