3142 East Point Street
3142 East Point Street

3142 East Point Street · No Longer Available
Location

3142 East Point Street, East Point, GA 30344
Center Park

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
Quaint 3 Bedroom 2 bath home for Lease in East Point ! Wall to wall carpet, decorative fireplace mantle. Fenced in back yard! Easy access to Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, easy access to 166, 1-75/88.1-285! $100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF YOU APPLY BEFORE 6/5/2020!

Apply today! gtrbrokerage.com or give us a call at 678-304-6473.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 East Point Street have any available units?
3142 East Point Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 3142 East Point Street currently offering any rent specials?
3142 East Point Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 East Point Street pet-friendly?
No, 3142 East Point Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3142 East Point Street offer parking?
No, 3142 East Point Street does not offer parking.
Does 3142 East Point Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 East Point Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 East Point Street have a pool?
No, 3142 East Point Street does not have a pool.
Does 3142 East Point Street have accessible units?
No, 3142 East Point Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 East Point Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3142 East Point Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3142 East Point Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3142 East Point Street does not have units with air conditioning.

