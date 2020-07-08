3034 Dobbs Way

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This adorable 2 bedroom home in East Point is everything you have been looking for! Don't forget to check out the HUGE bonus room which can be a great home office. The whole house has been freshly painted and has new carpet as well! The living room has a gorgeous decorative fireplace. The kitchen is fully equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher - plus great wood cabinets and a pantry. Tired of saving quarters to go to the laundromat? This house also has washer & dryer hook-ups. Just over a mile to MARTA East Point station if you want to walk or 9 minutes by bus.



Be sure to check this out for yourself before its gone!



This property is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment. Simply copy the link below to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience or call 404-491-8833 to register.



Our renter criteria include:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account

2. NO EVICTIONS OR FELONIES

3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x;s the rent (Rent =845.00 your take home pay must be $2535.00)

5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease

Must be 18 to apply

Online Rent Payment Required



$35.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



Rental Terms: Rent: $845, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 6/15/18

