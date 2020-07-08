All apartments in East Point
East Point, GA
3034 Dobbs Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3034 Dobbs Way

3034 Dobbs Way · No Longer Available
Location

3034 Dobbs Way, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This adorable 2 bedroom home in East Point is everything you have been looking for! Don't forget to check out the HUGE bonus room which can be a great home office. The whole house has been freshly painted and has new carpet as well! The living room has a gorgeous decorative fireplace. The kitchen is fully equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher - plus great wood cabinets and a pantry. Tired of saving quarters to go to the laundromat? This house also has washer & dryer hook-ups. Just over a mile to MARTA East Point station if you want to walk or 9 minutes by bus.

Be sure to check this out for yourself before its gone!

This property is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment. Simply copy the link below to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience or call 404-491-8833 to register.

Our renter criteria include:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account
2. NO EVICTIONS OR FELONIES
3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x;s the rent (Rent =845.00 your take home pay must be $2535.00)
5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease
Must be 18 to apply
Online Rent Payment Required

$35.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

Rental Terms: Rent: $845, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 6/15/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 Dobbs Way have any available units?
3034 Dobbs Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3034 Dobbs Way have?
Some of 3034 Dobbs Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3034 Dobbs Way currently offering any rent specials?
3034 Dobbs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 Dobbs Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3034 Dobbs Way is pet friendly.
Does 3034 Dobbs Way offer parking?
No, 3034 Dobbs Way does not offer parking.
Does 3034 Dobbs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3034 Dobbs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 Dobbs Way have a pool?
No, 3034 Dobbs Way does not have a pool.
Does 3034 Dobbs Way have accessible units?
No, 3034 Dobbs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 Dobbs Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3034 Dobbs Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3034 Dobbs Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3034 Dobbs Way does not have units with air conditioning.

