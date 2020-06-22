All apartments in East Point
East Point, GA
2950 Semmes St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:31 PM

2950 Semmes St

2950 Semmes Street · (470) 494-2683
Location

2950 Semmes Street, East Point, GA 30344
Center Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
LOVELY 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom East Point gem!!! Details abound in this fresh & updated unit. Gleaming hardwood floors, large bedrooms with high ceilings, ceiling fans & closets Bathroom features original black & white tile & a real tub. Lovely living room with built-in shelving & decorative fireplace. Cozy kitchen with lots of cabinets, dishwasher & access to the spacious, semi-private back yard. Very well cared for & maintained. This LOCATION is amazing - walking distance to nearly everything you need, including laundry & transportation. Water & yard care included in rent! Available now for 1 - 2 year lease. Schedule Tour: 404-609-0144 or TEXT agent 470-494-2683

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 Semmes St have any available units?
2950 Semmes St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2950 Semmes St have?
Some of 2950 Semmes St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 Semmes St currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Semmes St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 Semmes St pet-friendly?
No, 2950 Semmes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2950 Semmes St offer parking?
No, 2950 Semmes St does not offer parking.
Does 2950 Semmes St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 Semmes St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 Semmes St have a pool?
Yes, 2950 Semmes St has a pool.
Does 2950 Semmes St have accessible units?
No, 2950 Semmes St does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 Semmes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 Semmes St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 Semmes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 Semmes St does not have units with air conditioning.
