2950 Semmes St

LOVELY 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom East Point gem!!! Details abound in this fresh & updated unit. Gleaming hardwood floors, large bedrooms with high ceilings, ceiling fans & closets Bathroom features original black & white tile & a real tub. Lovely living room with built-in shelving & decorative fireplace. Cozy kitchen with lots of cabinets, dishwasher & access to the spacious, semi-private back yard. Very well cared for & maintained. This LOCATION is amazing - walking distance to nearly everything you need, including laundry & transportation. Water & yard care included in rent! Available now for 1 - 2 year lease. Schedule Tour: 404-609-0144 or TEXT agent 470-494-2683