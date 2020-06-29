2904 8th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Nice 2 bed 1 bath in East Point - For rent immediately, a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home in East Point! This is one side of a duplex ready for a new tenant. Rent is $800/month (we will also require a $800 security deposit). The location is excellent, less than a mile from East Point Street and the East Point MARTA station. Check out the pictures below and call/text Josh if you are interested at 678-595-1985. Background and credit checks required as part of application.



We welcome Section 8 tenants (City of East Point) - must be 2 bedroom vouchers!



