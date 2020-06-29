All apartments in East Point
2904 8th St
2904 8th St

2904 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2904 8th Street, East Point, GA 30344
Conley Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Nice 2 bed 1 bath in East Point - For rent immediately, a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home in East Point! This is one side of a duplex ready for a new tenant. Rent is $800/month (we will also require a $800 security deposit). The location is excellent, less than a mile from East Point Street and the East Point MARTA station. Check out the pictures below and call/text Josh if you are interested at 678-595-1985. Background and credit checks required as part of application.

We welcome Section 8 tenants (City of East Point) - must be 2 bedroom vouchers!

(RLNE3462459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

