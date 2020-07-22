All apartments in East Point
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

2880 8th St

2880 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2880 8th Street, East Point, GA 30344
Conley Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sweet 2BR With a Large Bonus Room in East Point - Check out this sweet 2 Bedroom Home on 8th St. It has been fresly painted, modern updated, and cleaned for Move-In Ready. The Living Room features hardwood floors and the kitchen has a tile floor. There is a sweet pass-through between the kitchen and the Living/dining area. We will provide a stove and refrigerator and a dishwasher. Make sure to check out the transitional table in the kitchen. 2 bedrooms, a large bonus room and 1 updated bath completes this home. An unattached garage offers extra storage or is great for keeping your car out of the weather. Located North of East Washington Rd and East of 29 many conveniences including the airport are nearby.

This property is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment. Simply copy the link below to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience or call 404-491-8833 to register.

Still have queestions, call or text our leasing agent Shay Crawford, shes happy to help.

Our renter criteria includes:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No Sexual, Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1020.00 your take home pay must be $3,060.00)
6. Must sign a 1 year rental lease
7.Must be 18 to apply
8.No credit card in collections over $500
9.Tenant is required to have renter's insurance, and provide proof of coverage, or automatically be enrolled in Cordia Management's liability insurance.

$60.00 Non refundable Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

Sorry No Section 8 Accepted

(RLNE5217683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2880 8th St have any available units?
2880 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2880 8th St have?
Some of 2880 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2880 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
2880 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2880 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 2880 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2880 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 2880 8th St offers parking.
Does 2880 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2880 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2880 8th St have a pool?
No, 2880 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 2880 8th St have accessible units?
No, 2880 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2880 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2880 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2880 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2880 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
