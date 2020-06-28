All apartments in East Point
2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A

2874 Sylvan Road SW · No Longer Available
Location

2874 Sylvan Road SW, East Point, GA 30344
Hammond Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dog park
parking
Interior has just been painted! Total Electric Large 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex in East Point. Convenient to everything. Large Living room flows into the eat in kitchen. Laundry area is located off the kitchen. Both baths have been recently renovated. Large Backyard. Driveway parking in front. Located just around the corner from East Point's Walmart. MARTA bus stop steps away from the front door. Owner will not accept Section 8. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A have any available units?
2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A have?
Some of 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A offers parking.
Does 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A have a pool?
No, 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A has units with air conditioning.
