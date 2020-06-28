2874 Sylvan Rd Unit A

Amenities

Interior has just been painted! Total Electric Large 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex in East Point. Convenient to everything. Large Living room flows into the eat in kitchen. Laundry area is located off the kitchen. Both baths have been recently renovated. Large Backyard. Driveway parking in front. Located just around the corner from East Point's Walmart. MARTA bus stop steps away from the front door. Owner will not accept Section 8. No pets.