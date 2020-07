Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cute and clean 1 bedroom unit in a duplex on quiet street in Jefferson Park, one of East Points favorite neighborhoods. Water included. Newer systems, granite counters and new cabinets. Hardwoods and tile floors throughout. Open floorplan and nice back yard and patio. Close to job centers, train station and easy access to highways. Owner holds a Georgia real estate license