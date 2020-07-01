2611 Sylvan Road A

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Highly Desirable East Point Duplex nestled in the Jefferson Park area featuring a Beautifully Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit w/ Granite & Stainless Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Included! NEST Thermostat, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Driveway & Off-Street Parking, Walk to Shops & Recreation, minutes from Tyler Perry Studios! I-75/85 access just 3 minutes away with MARTA access literally right across the street. This well maintained, well-manicured property is a must see. APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application TEXT AGENT: 470-494-2683 Grace D. Kelley