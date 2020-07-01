All apartments in East Point
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:38 PM

2611 Sylvan Road A

2611 Sylvan Road · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Sylvan Road, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Highly Desirable East Point Duplex nestled in the Jefferson Park area featuring a Beautifully Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit w/ Granite & Stainless Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Included! NEST Thermostat, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Driveway & Off-Street Parking, Walk to Shops & Recreation, minutes from Tyler Perry Studios! I-75/85 access just 3 minutes away with MARTA access literally right across the street. This well maintained, well-manicured property is a must see. APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application TEXT AGENT: 470-494-2683 Grace D. Kelley

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Sylvan Road A have any available units?
2611 Sylvan Road A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2611 Sylvan Road A have?
Some of 2611 Sylvan Road A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Sylvan Road A currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Sylvan Road A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Sylvan Road A pet-friendly?
No, 2611 Sylvan Road A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2611 Sylvan Road A offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Sylvan Road A offers parking.
Does 2611 Sylvan Road A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2611 Sylvan Road A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Sylvan Road A have a pool?
No, 2611 Sylvan Road A does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Sylvan Road A have accessible units?
No, 2611 Sylvan Road A does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Sylvan Road A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Sylvan Road A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 Sylvan Road A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2611 Sylvan Road A does not have units with air conditioning.

