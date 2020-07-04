All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2534 Ben Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2534 Ben Hill Road
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

2534 Ben Hill Road

2534 Ben Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2534 Ben Hill Road, East Point, GA 30344
Oak Knoll

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 Ben Hill Road have any available units?
2534 Ben Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2534 Ben Hill Road have?
Some of 2534 Ben Hill Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 Ben Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2534 Ben Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 Ben Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 2534 Ben Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2534 Ben Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 2534 Ben Hill Road offers parking.
Does 2534 Ben Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 Ben Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 Ben Hill Road have a pool?
No, 2534 Ben Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 2534 Ben Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 2534 Ben Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 Ben Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2534 Ben Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2534 Ben Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2534 Ben Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College