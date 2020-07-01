2509 Ben Hill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Move into this totally updated 4 sided brick ranch home; nestled in a quite East Point community. A charming house boasting refinished original hardwood floors, keeping it's character with modern day functionality. This 3br 2ba house; features new counter top with sink, new tiled back splash, new appliances, new fixtures & new paint throughout. A patio area off the kitchen provides you with a private space for entertaining. This house is located near Point University, 10 min from downtown ATL, 10 min to Airport and close to shopping & entertainment.