Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:37 AM

2509 Ben Hill Road

2509 Ben Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Ben Hill Road, East Point, GA 30344
Headland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move into this totally updated 4 sided brick ranch home; nestled in a quite East Point community. A charming house boasting refinished original hardwood floors, keeping it's character with modern day functionality. This 3br 2ba house; features new counter top with sink, new tiled back splash, new appliances, new fixtures & new paint throughout. A patio area off the kitchen provides you with a private space for entertaining. This house is located near Point University, 10 min from downtown ATL, 10 min to Airport and close to shopping & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Ben Hill Road have any available units?
2509 Ben Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2509 Ben Hill Road have?
Some of 2509 Ben Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Ben Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Ben Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Ben Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Ben Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2509 Ben Hill Road offer parking?
No, 2509 Ben Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 2509 Ben Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2509 Ben Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Ben Hill Road have a pool?
No, 2509 Ben Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Ben Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 2509 Ben Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Ben Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Ben Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 Ben Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 Ben Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

