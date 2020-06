Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool hot tub

This home is full of charm and open spaces. Great for entertaining, Family room with built in shelving, Beautiful patio leading from the Family room. Spacious master bedroom with updated Spa Bathroom additions. This home wont last long! Please call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan