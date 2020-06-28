2493 Old Colony Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport fireplace

MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT!! When you apply by 1/15/20 - ALL ELECTRIC 2 Bedroom For Rent in East Point + Pet Friendly



This adorable two bedroom home has all the boxes checked when it comes to what you are looking for in a new home! Keep your car out of the elements with the covered carport, and enjoy the outdoors with the enclosed patio and large fenced in back yard. And that's only the outside of the house! On the inside, you are sure to love the beautiful hardwood floors and decorative fireplace. Also, the kitchen is any chef's dream with ample cabinet and counter top space - plus we include the refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher!



We are pet friendly and welcome pets of all sizes and breeds! Please ask about our pet policy



This house is equipped with a system that allows you to tour the home on your own without an appointment needed. Simply go to the website listed in this ad or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1003164?source=marketing



Our renter criteria includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No Sexual, Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1098.00 your take home pay must be $3,294.00)

6. Must sign a 1 year rental lease

7.Must be 18 to apply

8.No credit card in collections over $500

9.Tenant is required to have renter's insurance, and provide proof of coverage, or automatically be enrolled in Cordia Management's liability insurance.



$60.00 Non refundable Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



