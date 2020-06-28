All apartments in East Point
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2493 Old Colony Road

2493 Old Colony Road · No Longer Available
Location

2493 Old Colony Road, East Point, GA 30344
Headland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT!! When you apply by 1/15/20 - ALL ELECTRIC 2 Bedroom For Rent in East Point + Pet Friendly

This adorable two bedroom home has all the boxes checked when it comes to what you are looking for in a new home! Keep your car out of the elements with the covered carport, and enjoy the outdoors with the enclosed patio and large fenced in back yard. And that's only the outside of the house! On the inside, you are sure to love the beautiful hardwood floors and decorative fireplace. Also, the kitchen is any chef's dream with ample cabinet and counter top space - plus we include the refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher!

We are pet friendly and welcome pets of all sizes and breeds! Please ask about our pet policy

This house is equipped with a system that allows you to tour the home on your own without an appointment needed. Simply go to the website listed in this ad or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1003164?source=marketing

.

Our renter criteria includes:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No Sexual, Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1098.00 your take home pay must be $3,294.00)
6. Must sign a 1 year rental lease
7.Must be 18 to apply
8.No credit card in collections over $500
9.Tenant is required to have renter's insurance, and provide proof of coverage, or automatically be enrolled in Cordia Management's liability insurance.

$60.00 Non refundable Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

(RLNE3391550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2493 Old Colony Road have any available units?
2493 Old Colony Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2493 Old Colony Road have?
Some of 2493 Old Colony Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2493 Old Colony Road currently offering any rent specials?
2493 Old Colony Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2493 Old Colony Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2493 Old Colony Road is pet friendly.
Does 2493 Old Colony Road offer parking?
Yes, 2493 Old Colony Road offers parking.
Does 2493 Old Colony Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2493 Old Colony Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2493 Old Colony Road have a pool?
No, 2493 Old Colony Road does not have a pool.
Does 2493 Old Colony Road have accessible units?
No, 2493 Old Colony Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2493 Old Colony Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2493 Old Colony Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2493 Old Colony Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2493 Old Colony Road does not have units with air conditioning.
