All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2489 Bayard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2489 Bayard St
Last updated May 16 2019 at 4:23 AM

2489 Bayard St

2489 Bayard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2489 Bayard Street, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aefff28013 ---- Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in HOT East Point area! Rocking chair front porch, Personal Yard for Sweet Summer Nights! Hardwood floors. Galley Kitchen w/ black appliances, eat in dining area and washer/dryer included! Spacious living area. 2 Bedrooms, 1 full bath in hall. Grow your own fruit and vegetables in the large garden beds. Water, yard maintenance and pest control included. No central AC. Ac units only. Convenient and great location near Jefferson Park community center w/ a gym. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson ***GPS 2489 N. Bayard***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2489 Bayard St have any available units?
2489 Bayard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2489 Bayard St have?
Some of 2489 Bayard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2489 Bayard St currently offering any rent specials?
2489 Bayard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2489 Bayard St pet-friendly?
No, 2489 Bayard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2489 Bayard St offer parking?
No, 2489 Bayard St does not offer parking.
Does 2489 Bayard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2489 Bayard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2489 Bayard St have a pool?
No, 2489 Bayard St does not have a pool.
Does 2489 Bayard St have accessible units?
No, 2489 Bayard St does not have accessible units.
Does 2489 Bayard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2489 Bayard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2489 Bayard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2489 Bayard St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College