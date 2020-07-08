2489 Bayard St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aefff28013 ---- Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in HOT East Point area! Rocking chair front porch, Personal Yard for Sweet Summer Nights! Hardwood floors. Galley Kitchen w/ black appliances, eat in dining area and washer/dryer included! Spacious living area. 2 Bedrooms, 1 full bath in hall. Grow your own fruit and vegetables in the large garden beds. Water, yard maintenance and pest control included. No central AC. Ac units only. Convenient and great location near Jefferson Park community center w/ a gym. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson ***GPS 2489 N. Bayard***