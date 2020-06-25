All apartments in East Point
2456 Maple Street
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:53 PM

2456 Maple Street

2456 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

2456 Maple Street, East Point, GA 30344
Semmes Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Ask About Move In Specials****
Adorable 3BR 2 BA Home With Fenced Backyard features Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout! Entertaining Is A Breeze In The Spacious Updated Kitchen Featuring Appliances and Separate Living/Dining Room that Boasts Built-in Shelving. Vaulted Loft Bedroom - Perfect A Playroom Or A Home Office. Master Suite With Updated Bath Featuring Garden Tub. One Car Garage in Convenient Location. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

SCHOOLS
Tri-cities High School
Paul D. West Middle School
Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 Maple Street have any available units?
2456 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2456 Maple Street have?
Some of 2456 Maple Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2456 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
2456 Maple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 2456 Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2456 Maple Street offer parking?
Yes, 2456 Maple Street offers parking.
Does 2456 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2456 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 2456 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 2456 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 2456 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2456 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2456 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2456 Maple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
