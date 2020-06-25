2456 Maple Street, East Point, GA 30344 Semmes Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
***Ask About Move In Specials**** Adorable 3BR 2 BA Home With Fenced Backyard features Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout! Entertaining Is A Breeze In The Spacious Updated Kitchen Featuring Appliances and Separate Living/Dining Room that Boasts Built-in Shelving. Vaulted Loft Bedroom - Perfect A Playroom Or A Home Office. Master Suite With Updated Bath Featuring Garden Tub. One Car Garage in Convenient Location. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
SCHOOLS Tri-cities High School Paul D. West Middle School Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
