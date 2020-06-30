2429 Dodson Drive

Amenities

Highly Desirable East Point Location! Sprawling One-Level Ranch Style Home.w/ Spacious Back Yard - Perfect for Entertaining! This beautiful Mid-Century Modern home boasts a Spacious Floorplan w/ Today's Updates. Gorgeous Firplace in the Family Room, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Vintage Tile in the 2 Full Bathrooms, 4 Season Sunroom, Rocking Chair Front Porch, Private Drieway, 2 Car Carport, 1 Car Garage and TONS of Southern Charm! This.Location can't be beat! Close to Campbellton & Greenbriar. Shopping, Food, Schools, Recreation, etc.! Short Walk to MARTA Headland Bus Stop! Commuters Dream, just minutes to 285 & convenient in-town routes. This Rental Home has it ALL! TEXT Agent : 470-494-2683 . APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application