East Point, GA
2429 Dodson Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:44 PM

2429 Dodson Drive

2429 Dodson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2429 Dodson Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Headland Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
Highly Desirable East Point Location! Sprawling One-Level Ranch Style Home.w/ Spacious Back Yard - Perfect for Entertaining! This beautiful Mid-Century Modern home boasts a Spacious Floorplan w/ Today's Updates. Gorgeous Firplace in the Family Room, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Vintage Tile in the 2 Full Bathrooms, 4 Season Sunroom, Rocking Chair Front Porch, Private Drieway, 2 Car Carport, 1 Car Garage and TONS of Southern Charm! This.Location can't be beat! Close to Campbellton & Greenbriar. Shopping, Food, Schools, Recreation, etc.! Short Walk to MARTA Headland Bus Stop! Commuters Dream, just minutes to 285 & convenient in-town routes. This Rental Home has it ALL! TEXT Agent : 470-494-2683 . APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 Dodson Drive have any available units?
2429 Dodson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2429 Dodson Drive have?
Some of 2429 Dodson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 Dodson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Dodson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Dodson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2429 Dodson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2429 Dodson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2429 Dodson Drive offers parking.
Does 2429 Dodson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 Dodson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Dodson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2429 Dodson Drive has a pool.
Does 2429 Dodson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2429 Dodson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Dodson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 Dodson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2429 Dodson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2429 Dodson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

