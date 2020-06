Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Delightful Cape Cod nestled in the trees with a huge empty lot next to it. In all it is over 3/4 acre. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen with solid surface countertops and lots of work space. Private master bedroom suite upstairs. Central heat and air, basement for storage and a deck for your relaxation rounds out this comfortable intown home in the woods. $300 pet fee, half refundable. No aggressive breeds please. No section 8.