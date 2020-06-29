2261 SE HEADLAND TER

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

***Available Now*** All brick 3BR 2BA charmer is lease ready for new residents! Home features hardwood floors, updated light fixtures, a separate dining room with pretty french doors! Enjoy the one-car garage and close proximity to the airport and shopping. Plenty of yard space for pets! Hurry you will not want to miss out on this home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



High School: Tri-cities High School

Middle School: Paul D. West Middle School

Elementary School: Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School



To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Schedule a Self Showing