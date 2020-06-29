All apartments in East Point
2261 SE HEADLAND TER
2261 SE HEADLAND TER

2261 Headland Ter · No Longer Available
Location

2261 Headland Ter, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
***Available Now*** All brick 3BR 2BA charmer is lease ready for new residents! Home features hardwood floors, updated light fixtures, a separate dining room with pretty french doors! Enjoy the one-car garage and close proximity to the airport and shopping. Plenty of yard space for pets! Hurry you will not want to miss out on this home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

High School: Tri-cities High School
Middle School: Paul D. West Middle School
Elementary School: Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2261 SE HEADLAND TER have any available units?
2261 SE HEADLAND TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2261 SE HEADLAND TER have?
Some of 2261 SE HEADLAND TER's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2261 SE HEADLAND TER currently offering any rent specials?
2261 SE HEADLAND TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2261 SE HEADLAND TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 2261 SE HEADLAND TER is pet friendly.
Does 2261 SE HEADLAND TER offer parking?
Yes, 2261 SE HEADLAND TER offers parking.
Does 2261 SE HEADLAND TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2261 SE HEADLAND TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2261 SE HEADLAND TER have a pool?
No, 2261 SE HEADLAND TER does not have a pool.
Does 2261 SE HEADLAND TER have accessible units?
No, 2261 SE HEADLAND TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2261 SE HEADLAND TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2261 SE HEADLAND TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2261 SE HEADLAND TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 2261 SE HEADLAND TER does not have units with air conditioning.
