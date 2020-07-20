All apartments in East Point
2040 Stanton Road
2040 Stanton Road

2040 Stanton Rd SW · No Longer Available
Location

2040 Stanton Rd SW, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM APARTMENTS EAST POINT - These beautiful 2 bedrooms won't last LONG come in and get your application started today, currently there's NO DEPOSIT!
Spacious and comfortable 2 bedroom apartments that's conveniently located in East Point, with this day and time we truly know that location, location, is everything and we're on Marta. Stanton View Apartments are near shopping malls, restaurants, hotels also minutes away from Atlanta Hartsfield, Major Interstates and Six Flags is 12 miles away.

(RLNE4860538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Stanton Road have any available units?
2040 Stanton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2040 Stanton Road have?
Some of 2040 Stanton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 Stanton Road currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Stanton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Stanton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 Stanton Road is pet friendly.
Does 2040 Stanton Road offer parking?
Yes, 2040 Stanton Road offers parking.
Does 2040 Stanton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 Stanton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Stanton Road have a pool?
No, 2040 Stanton Road does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Stanton Road have accessible units?
No, 2040 Stanton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Stanton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 Stanton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2040 Stanton Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2040 Stanton Road has units with air conditioning.
