Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning renovated Bungalow style 3bd 1 1/2 bath in beautiful East Point. Close to school, downtown, shopping and restaurants . Hardwoods throughout the house and stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and a bar/eat-in area that lends character to a wonderful open floor plan that's great for entertaining. The Home offers a roommate plan set up. Maximum weight for a pet is 50 lbs each and a maximum of two pets. Partial furnishing available