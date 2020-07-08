1916 Stanton Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/044de0807b ---- This amazing home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, granite counters,and an open floor plan. On top of the oversized living area there is also a very large bonus space. The master retreat has a gorgeous trey ceiling and a lovely spa like master bath. Hurry, don\'t miss out on this beautiful home! No pets No utilities included No Section 8 Parking on street This property is only leased through Atlanta Property Management Group