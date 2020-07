Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Adorable Bungalow cottage in Semmes Park! This 3 Bed2 Bath home offers character and is move in ready! Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport , shopping, dining, nature trails, while being convenient to highway access. This home has been updated throughout with fresh paint and ready for you to call this one home! Restrictions - No Sec8, No Smoking, Must be able to prove income, 580 credit score or higher, No Evictions allowed.