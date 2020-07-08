All apartments in East Point
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:13 PM

1854 Center Avenue

1854 Center Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1854 Center Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Center Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Everything Modernized! Enjoy relaxing in your living room with hardwood floors, trey ceilings and recessed lighting. Enjoy cooking surrounded by new white cabinets and kitchen appliances. This home also includes washer & dryer connections, central air and heat, ceiling fans in bedrooms, storage room in back and parking pad. Within minutes of shopping, downtown and Woodward Academy.

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1854 Center Avenue have any available units?
1854 Center Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1854 Center Avenue have?
Some of 1854 Center Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1854 Center Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1854 Center Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1854 Center Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1854 Center Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1854 Center Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1854 Center Avenue offers parking.
Does 1854 Center Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1854 Center Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1854 Center Avenue have a pool?
No, 1854 Center Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1854 Center Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1854 Center Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1854 Center Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1854 Center Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1854 Center Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1854 Center Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
