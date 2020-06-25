All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 1717 Ware Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
1717 Ware Ave
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:13 AM

1717 Ware Ave

1717 Ware Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1717 Ware Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Frog Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming East Point craftsman on a quiet Frog Hollow neighborhood street with a huge, fenced-in, private backyard. This is just two blocks from the new East Point Path, Dick Lane Velodrome and the soon-to-be-developed East Point Cottages, a cool and innovative planned Tiny Home community. Also just 1/4 mile walk to Marta and downtown East Point shops and restaurants. Enjoy the large, screened in front porch with ceiling fan. House comes with large storage shed. Landscaping included in rent. Updated kitchen with marble countertops. Washer/Dryer included. Lawn service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Ware Ave have any available units?
1717 Ware Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1717 Ware Ave have?
Some of 1717 Ware Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Ware Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Ware Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Ware Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Ware Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Ware Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Ware Ave offers parking.
Does 1717 Ware Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 Ware Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Ware Ave have a pool?
No, 1717 Ware Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Ware Ave have accessible units?
No, 1717 Ware Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Ware Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Ware Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Ware Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 Ware Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College