1717 Ware Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming East Point craftsman on a quiet Frog Hollow neighborhood street with a huge, fenced-in, private backyard. This is just two blocks from the new East Point Path, Dick Lane Velodrome and the soon-to-be-developed East Point Cottages, a cool and innovative planned Tiny Home community. Also just 1/4 mile walk to Marta and downtown East Point shops and restaurants. Enjoy the large, screened in front porch with ceiling fan. House comes with large storage shed. Landscaping included in rent. Updated kitchen with marble countertops. Washer/Dryer included. Lawn service included.