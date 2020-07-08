1497 James Trce

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED 3 Bedroom, 2.5bath TOWNHOME in the heart of EAST POINT! Walk directly to the East Point MARTA station in minutes, via the pedestrian bridge directly behind the complex. This beautiful townhome sits in a private, very QUIET, GATED community, with ample green-space. This immaculate property features: Beautiful HARDWOOD Floors throughout. Open and Gourmet kitchen with GRANITE countertops, SS appliances, breakfast bar and view into the dining area. Spacious Living area w/ FIREPLACE. Top Floor features&quot; Large Master Suite w/ VAULTED ceiling and walk in closet. 3 Secondary bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and ample closet space. 1 car GARAGE. Perfect for families, downtown Atlanta commuters, or the frequent airport traveler! Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson