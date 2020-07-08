All apartments in East Point
1497 James Trce

1497 James Trace · No Longer Available
Location

1497 James Trace, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED 3 Bedroom, 2.5bath TOWNHOME in the heart of EAST POINT! Walk directly to the East Point MARTA station in minutes, via the pedestrian bridge directly behind the complex. This beautiful townhome sits in a private, very QUIET, GATED community, with ample green-space. This immaculate property features: Beautiful HARDWOOD Floors throughout. Open and Gourmet kitchen with GRANITE countertops, SS appliances, breakfast bar and view into the dining area. Spacious Living area w/ FIREPLACE. Top Floor features&amp;quot; Large Master Suite w/ VAULTED ceiling and walk in closet. 3 Secondary bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and ample closet space. 1 car GARAGE. Perfect for families, downtown Atlanta commuters, or the frequent airport traveler! Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1497 James Trce have any available units?
1497 James Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1497 James Trce have?
Some of 1497 James Trce's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1497 James Trce currently offering any rent specials?
1497 James Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1497 James Trce pet-friendly?
No, 1497 James Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1497 James Trce offer parking?
Yes, 1497 James Trce offers parking.
Does 1497 James Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1497 James Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1497 James Trce have a pool?
No, 1497 James Trce does not have a pool.
Does 1497 James Trce have accessible units?
No, 1497 James Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 1497 James Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 1497 James Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1497 James Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 1497 James Trce does not have units with air conditioning.

