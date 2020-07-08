1388 Windburn Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Welcome Home! Come Look and Lease this move-in ready cozy and quaint - recently renovated bungalow located in the Charming Neighborhood Jefferson Park/East Point Area. Rent includes Lawn Care and Pest Control Services. Home features: Separate Living Room w/ Fireplace, Separate Dining, Stainless Steel Appliances, Study/Sunroom with French Doors and a separate Mudroom! Hardwood Floors throughout. Washer and Dryer included. Screened-in Front Porch, Off Street Parking, Deck, Private Backyard and Detached Garage. Home is located just south of Atlanta. Newcomer's magazine named East Point of 5 convenient places to stay. You will not be disappointed. Pets are Negotiable based on size and breed. Additional $25 pet application is required. No Rottweiler/Chow Chow/Pits. Rent is setup on Automatic Debit Monthly. Renters insurance is required. No Smoking/No Housing Vouchers/No Section 8/ No Evictions.