All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 1388 Windburn Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
1388 Windburn Dr
Last updated December 12 2019 at 1:24 AM

1388 Windburn Dr

1388 Winburn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1388 Winburn Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Come Look and Lease this move-in ready cozy and quaint - recently renovated bungalow located in the Charming Neighborhood Jefferson Park/East Point Area. Rent includes Lawn Care and Pest Control Services. Home features: Separate Living Room w/ Fireplace, Separate Dining, Stainless Steel Appliances, Study/Sunroom with French Doors and a separate Mudroom! Hardwood Floors throughout. Washer and Dryer included. Screened-in Front Porch, Off Street Parking, Deck, Private Backyard and Detached Garage. Home is located just south of Atlanta. Newcomer's magazine named East Point of 5 convenient places to stay. You will not be disappointed. Pets are Negotiable based on size and breed. Additional $25 pet application is required. No Rottweiler/Chow Chow/Pits. Rent is setup on Automatic Debit Monthly. Renters insurance is required. No Smoking/No Housing Vouchers/No Section 8/ No Evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1388 Windburn Dr have any available units?
1388 Windburn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1388 Windburn Dr have?
Some of 1388 Windburn Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1388 Windburn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1388 Windburn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1388 Windburn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1388 Windburn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1388 Windburn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1388 Windburn Dr offers parking.
Does 1388 Windburn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1388 Windburn Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1388 Windburn Dr have a pool?
No, 1388 Windburn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1388 Windburn Dr have accessible units?
No, 1388 Windburn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1388 Windburn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1388 Windburn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1388 Windburn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1388 Windburn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College