Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

1339 WOMACK Avenue

1339 Womack Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1339 Womack Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Colonial Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet Neighborhood, Completely renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex townhome 1 block to the Lakewood/Fort McPherson Marta station. No need for a car in this rental. Kitchen has been updated with solid surface countertops, stainless steel sink, new dishwasher and refrigerator. Pantry in kitchen with an area to eat in. No carpet in this home. All floors are laminate floors and/or tile. Enjoy a walk in closet and dual closets in the upstairs bedroom. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis with a non refundable $500 pet fee. Non smoking tenants requested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
fee: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 WOMACK Avenue have any available units?
1339 WOMACK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1339 WOMACK Avenue have?
Some of 1339 WOMACK Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 WOMACK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1339 WOMACK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 WOMACK Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1339 WOMACK Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1339 WOMACK Avenue offer parking?
No, 1339 WOMACK Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1339 WOMACK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 WOMACK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 WOMACK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1339 WOMACK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1339 WOMACK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1339 WOMACK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 WOMACK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1339 WOMACK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1339 WOMACK Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1339 WOMACK Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

