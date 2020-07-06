1339 WOMACK Avenue

Amenities

Quiet Neighborhood, Completely renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex townhome 1 block to the Lakewood/Fort McPherson Marta station. No need for a car in this rental. Kitchen has been updated with solid surface countertops, stainless steel sink, new dishwasher and refrigerator. Pantry in kitchen with an area to eat in. No carpet in this home. All floors are laminate floors and/or tile. Enjoy a walk in closet and dual closets in the upstairs bedroom. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis with a non refundable $500 pet fee. Non smoking tenants requested.