1333 Womack Ave

********BRAND NEW 2bd/1ba EASTPOINT BUNGALOW LISTING!!!****MOVE-IN READY!!!! TOTALLY RENOVATED!!!!**** - Newly renovated 2br/1ba Bungalow with a large living room, built in bookcase in the hallway, renovated bathroom and two bedrooms. The kitchen is gorgeous with upgrades, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and granite counter tops. The home also features beautiful flooring throughout. You will be walking distance to Lakewood/Ft McPherson MARTA Station!!!! Rest easy with your full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid for by landlord and included in the rent. Once you walk in this home, you'll know that this is home!!! Very close to schools, downtown Atlanta, grocery shopping, MARTA bus line, the Airport and major Highways.



Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!! Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Virtual tours coming soon.****



