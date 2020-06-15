All apartments in East Point
1333 Womack Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1333 Womack Ave

1333 Womack Avenue · (470) 338-0635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1333 Womack Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Colonial Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1333 Womack Ave · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
********BRAND NEW 2bd/1ba EASTPOINT BUNGALOW LISTING!!!****MOVE-IN READY!!!! TOTALLY RENOVATED!!!!**** - Newly renovated 2br/1ba Bungalow with a large living room, built in bookcase in the hallway, renovated bathroom and two bedrooms. The kitchen is gorgeous with upgrades, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and granite counter tops. The home also features beautiful flooring throughout. You will be walking distance to Lakewood/Ft McPherson MARTA Station!!!! Rest easy with your full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid for by landlord and included in the rent. Once you walk in this home, you'll know that this is home!!! Very close to schools, downtown Atlanta, grocery shopping, MARTA bus line, the Airport and major Highways.

Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!! Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Virtual tours coming soon.****

(RLNE4497597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Womack Ave have any available units?
1333 Womack Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1333 Womack Ave have?
Some of 1333 Womack Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Womack Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Womack Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Womack Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 Womack Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1333 Womack Ave offer parking?
No, 1333 Womack Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1333 Womack Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Womack Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Womack Ave have a pool?
No, 1333 Womack Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Womack Ave have accessible units?
No, 1333 Womack Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Womack Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 Womack Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1333 Womack Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1333 Womack Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
