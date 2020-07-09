1214 Calhoun Ave Unit B

Amenities
Lower Unit - Nice cozy three-bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Shopping & downtown 10 minutes away. Quiet neighborhood. This all-electric home features water heater and Central cooling.
Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Washer,Dryer.
Other Features:
Water,Lawn Care,Garbage,Sewer included with rent.
Up to two pets welcome! (20lbs max)
Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
(RLNE5742611)