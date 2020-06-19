All apartments in East Point
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4

1210 Jefferson Avenue · (404) 798-5300
Location

1210 Jefferson Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT. SHORT TERM CORPORATE HOUSING. AVAILABILITY DATE IS AN ESTIMATE. CONTACT THE MANAGER FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS.

This apartment unit has the original hardwood floors in the bedroom, hallways, living room, a tiled bath room, and contemporary linoleum in the kitchen. There are plenty of windows for natural light with faux wood blinds throughout, and ceiling fans in the living and bedroom. It is also furnished with contemporary furniture in the bedroom and living room areas and other contemporary and comfortable furniture throughout. The apartment is equipped with a 36” flat screen TV/remote, secure internet and Wi-Fi service for ease of working remotely if needed and/or entertainment. The front entry is via a secured storm door and electronic keypad lock into a private sitting area with ceiling fan before direct apartment entry via a 1930s mid-century curved stairway to the upstairs apartment unit. The back entry is via a secured storm door secured from the inside, and then another secure electronic keypad door and entry way.

• Private entryway/sitting area to stairway
• Living Room
• 1 Bedroom – Queen bed and double hanging clothing storage
• Kitchen – pantry storage and washer/dryer
• 1 Bathroom – Tub/shower/sink/toilet/mirror

Kitchen:
The kitchen is carefully designed and fully equipped with the needs of the traveling executive in mind with options to prepare meals, warm-up food, eat-on-the-go, dine out, or entertain guests. Although there is plenty of kitchen cabinet space, there is also a full pantry storage area available. There are two (2) windows in the kitchen for natural light and cross-ventilation if desired.

• gas range/stove
• refrigerator
• microwave
• toaster
• coffee maker
• blender
• stainless steel pots, pans, colander, etc…
• stainless steel cooking utensils and cutlery
• setting of 4 - stone ware dishes (plates, bowls, saucers, etc..)
• water goblets, wine glasses, mason jars
• glass vases, carafe
• cake plate/cover, cheese plate/cover
• food storage containers
• double-stack high-efficiency washer/dryer
• Efficient gas wall heater
• Fire extinguisher
• Windows on the east and west side for available cross-ventilation
• kitchenette dining table/stools for two (2)

Bathroom:
The renovated bathroom has tiled floors and walls with the original antique caste-iron ceramic bath tub and antique flooring, contemporary sink fixtures, with a full shower head and a wall mirror. The toilet is energy efficient for water conservation.

• antique caste-iron ceramic bath tub and floor tiles
• energy efficient toilet
• cabinet sink with storage space
• vanity mirror
• small window for ventilation with privacy
• set of 6 - 100% cotton towels, face and wash cloths
• ceramic hand-held blow dryer
• various toiletries included for convenience

Half Bathroom:
The fully renovated half bathroom has an energy-efficient sink with vanity mirror. The toilet is energy efficient for water conservation.

• energy efficient toilet
• pedestal bathroom sink
• vanity mirror
• half bath adjacent to the kitchen
• various toiletries included for convenience
• straight design sliding roller barn door for privacy

Living Room:
The living room has four (4) windows for natural light, dual ceiling fans, fireplace gas heater, contemporary furnishings, walk-in closet storage space, and flat screen TV.

• Contemporary furnishings
• Fireplace gas heater
• Dual ceiling fans

• Smoke detector
• Energy efficient air conditioner
• Dining table with 4 chairs
• Walk-in closet/storage space

Bedroom:
The bedroom has two (2) windows for natural light, ceiling fan, original hardwood floors and efficient air conditioner. It has a queen-sized bed with contemporary furnishings, bedside lamp stands with personal storage, and direct private access to the full bathroom. There are dual hanging closet spaces with personal organizers for clothing and other belongings. It is equipped with an iron, ironing board, full length mirror, and hangers.

• queen-sized bed
• pillows of various sizes
• Contemporary furnishings with shelving
• luggage rack
• bedside lamp stands
• full length mirror
• iron, ironing board
• personal organizers
• hanging closet space
• direct private access to the full bathroom

Hallway:
The hallway has two (2) windows for natural light and a classic swinging door separating the kitchen, half bath, and back stairs entry way, from the bedroom, living room, and front stairs entry way. It has an efficient wall gas heater.
Jefferson Park Community, Airport/Downtown Atlanta Proximity:
This cozy boutique 1-bedroom 1 1/2-bath German styled 1930s apartment is nestled in the quiet and historic Jefferson Park Neighborhood within the City of East Point, where it is less than 10 min south of downtown Atlanta and less than 10 min north of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
• Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport – 10 min
• Atlanta's downtown/midtown – 10 – 15 min
• I-75/I-85 – 2 min
• I-20 East/West – 5 min
• Route 166 – 2 min

Nearest Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities:
This apartment is walking distance (only 3-4 blocks) from the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South Hospital and 5 min driving distance from Select Specialty Hospital-South Atlanta and a myriad of other healthcare facilities in the area.
• Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South Campus – East Point
• Wellstar Atlanta Medical Arts Building (for Multi-Specialty Doctors) – East Point
• Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center Main Campus – Downtown Atlanta
• Emory Hospital Midtown Atlanta – Midtown Atlanta
• Grady Trauma Hospital (Level 1) – Downtown Atlanta
• Select Specialty Hospital-South Atlanta – East Point
• Myriad of other healthcare offices and facilities

Public Transportation:
The location receives MARTA bus line service (Routes and the nearest MARTA rail is located at the East Point Train Station only 1.5 miles away.
• MARTA Bus Routes on the same block – Route #79 to East Point Station to Oakland City Station & back
• MARTA Bus Routes within 2 blocks – Route #78 to East Point Station & back
• MARTA Bus Routes – Route #194 East Point to Sylvan Hills area
• Nearest MARTA train stations –East Point, College Park, Oakland City, Fort McPherson

Structure:
This mid-century German style townhome entails the solid and secure structure of its time with an arched entry way between the bed and living areas, closed-off walk-in closet and pantry areas, front and back door entries for ease of use, and cozy living spaces for warmth and privacy. Unit #4 is 700+ square feet of boutique, upscale, and cozy living space, with available street parking at the entrance.

Security:
• All windows have built-in locks
• Electronic Door Locks (front/back)
• Contemporary External Glass Storm Security Doors (front/back)
• Historically quiet and safe neighborhood
• Well-lit with multiple street lights on the north and west sides of the home
• Communal Jefferson Park Neighborhood Watch and noticeable police presence

Professional Services that can be procured:
• Uber, Lyft, Taxi, personal car services readily available at this convenient location
• House cleaning services 1x/mo
• Energy efficient stackable washer/dryer

Nearby Stores:
• WalMart – 5 min driving distance
• Kroger – 5 min driving distance
• CVS Drugstore – 5 min driving distance
• Walgreens Drugstore – 5 min driving distance
• Others – 5 min driving distance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 have any available units?
1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 have?
Some of 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 offer parking?
No, 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1210 Jefferson Avenue - 4 has units with air conditioning.
