All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 1077 Blount.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
1077 Blount
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1077 Blount

1077 Blount Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1077 Blount Place, East Point, GA 30344
River Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated Renovated and Ready! - Property Id: 258719

Our Cozy Home has a large, fenced backyard. Ideal for families, couples, business travelers, and bachelors /bachelorettes. The home is spacious and cozy within a urban neighborhood. Free on-street parking. 10 mins from Atlanta Airport & 15 Minutes away from Downtown Atlanta. Walking distance from park, restaurants & shopping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258719
Property Id 258719

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1077 Blount have any available units?
1077 Blount doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1077 Blount have?
Some of 1077 Blount's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1077 Blount currently offering any rent specials?
1077 Blount is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1077 Blount pet-friendly?
No, 1077 Blount is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1077 Blount offer parking?
No, 1077 Blount does not offer parking.
Does 1077 Blount have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1077 Blount does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1077 Blount have a pool?
No, 1077 Blount does not have a pool.
Does 1077 Blount have accessible units?
No, 1077 Blount does not have accessible units.
Does 1077 Blount have units with dishwashers?
No, 1077 Blount does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1077 Blount have units with air conditioning?
No, 1077 Blount does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College