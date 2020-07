Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court fire pit on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance online portal package receiving

The Arbors at Breckinridge offer a serene community lifestyle that is second to none in the beautiful city of Duluth, GA in Northeast Atlanta. From the moment you enter our one of a kind community, you will be swept away by the thoughtful apartment home features and energized by the numerous recreational activities available throughout our beautifully landscaped grounds. Whether you're soaking up the sunshine by one of our two sparkling swimming pools enjoying the fireside lounge, you'll love calling The Arbors at Breckinridge your home. With our expansive grounds, including a pet park, we offer plenty of spaces to walk your furry-friend, in addition to a fully-equipped fitness center, bocce ball, tennis and sand volleyball courts that will help you maintain a healthy (and fun) lifestyle. Call us today to schedule your private tour, and discover the best apartment community in Duluth, GA!