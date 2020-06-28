All apartments in Duluth
3905 Howell Park Rd
3905 Howell Park Rd

3905 Howell Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

3905 Howell Park Road, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome in Duluth! Great location close to Costco and I-85. This home features a one car garage, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laminate wood floors, fireplace, open concept with kitchen open to large family room, deck, two bedrooms with private baths, walk in closets. This home features a bonus room that could serve as an office or additional bedroom located on the main floor. Contact us today!

Rental Requirements:

All candidates must have a verifiable and positive rental payment record in the price range of this property for the last two years.
Credit of 600 or higher
Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.
No evictions
No criminal record.
No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5105016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Howell Park Rd have any available units?
3905 Howell Park Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3905 Howell Park Rd have?
Some of 3905 Howell Park Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Howell Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Howell Park Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Howell Park Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3905 Howell Park Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3905 Howell Park Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3905 Howell Park Rd offers parking.
Does 3905 Howell Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Howell Park Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Howell Park Rd have a pool?
No, 3905 Howell Park Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Howell Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 3905 Howell Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Howell Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 Howell Park Rd has units with dishwashers.
