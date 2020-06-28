3905 Howell Park Rd

Amenities
Beautiful townhome in Duluth! Great location close to Costco and I-85. This home features a one car garage, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laminate wood floors, fireplace, open concept with kitchen open to large family room, deck, two bedrooms with private baths, walk in closets. This home features a bonus room that could serve as an office or additional bedroom located on the main floor. Contact us today!
Rental Requirements:
All candidates must have a verifiable and positive rental payment record in the price range of this property for the last two years.
Credit of 600 or higher
Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.
No evictions
No criminal record.
No pets allowed.
(RLNE5105016)