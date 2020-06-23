Rent Calculator
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
3883 Rogers Bridge Road
3883 Rogers Bridge Road
3883 Rogers Bridge Road
Location
3883 Rogers Bridge Road, Duluth, GA 30097
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Office condo for rent in excellent location! 4 offices and reception area, storage, bath and kitchenette.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3883 Rogers Bridge Road have any available units?
3883 Rogers Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Duluth, GA
.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Duluth Rent Report
.
Is 3883 Rogers Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
3883 Rogers Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3883 Rogers Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 3883 Rogers Bridge Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Duluth
.
Does 3883 Rogers Bridge Road offer parking?
No, 3883 Rogers Bridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 3883 Rogers Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3883 Rogers Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3883 Rogers Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 3883 Rogers Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 3883 Rogers Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 3883 Rogers Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3883 Rogers Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3883 Rogers Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3883 Rogers Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3883 Rogers Bridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
