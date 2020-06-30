All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 3870 Ruby Falls Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
3870 Ruby Falls Drive
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

3870 Ruby Falls Drive

3870 Ruby Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3870 Ruby Falls Drive, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Teen/in-law suite with private entrance! - This home has EVERYTHING on your checklist! Plenty of space w/four upstairs bedrooms plus sep dining room, living room that could be office or playroom space! Also, teen/in-law suite in basement w/private entrance PLUS mini-kichenette. Nice inside finishes! Hardwood floors, stone countertops, tiled baths, wainscoted entryway and beautifully accented great room wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen- stone countertops/tiled backsplash, ss appliances. Oversized deck with peaceful wooded views!

(RLNE1986325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3870 Ruby Falls Drive have any available units?
3870 Ruby Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Is 3870 Ruby Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3870 Ruby Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3870 Ruby Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3870 Ruby Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3870 Ruby Falls Drive offer parking?
No, 3870 Ruby Falls Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3870 Ruby Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3870 Ruby Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3870 Ruby Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 3870 Ruby Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3870 Ruby Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 3870 Ruby Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3870 Ruby Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3870 Ruby Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3870 Ruby Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3870 Ruby Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College