Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:06 PM

3697 Postwaite Circle

3697 Postwaite Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3697 Postwaite Cir, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful recently upgraded and freshly painted throughout townhome in Duluth. End unit on wooded lot. Open floor plan with private backyard and one car garage. Awesome location, great schools nearby. Large open Family room features a fireplace with gas logs and gas starter. Spacious master bedroom upstairs with vaulted ceilings, master bath and a big walk in closet. HOA dues are paid by the homeowner which is included lawn maintenance. Amazing community amenities are included a swimming pool and playground. Landlord is looking for a tenant for 24+ months lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3697 Postwaite Circle have any available units?
3697 Postwaite Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3697 Postwaite Circle have?
Some of 3697 Postwaite Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3697 Postwaite Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3697 Postwaite Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3697 Postwaite Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3697 Postwaite Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3697 Postwaite Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3697 Postwaite Circle offers parking.
Does 3697 Postwaite Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3697 Postwaite Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3697 Postwaite Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3697 Postwaite Circle has a pool.
Does 3697 Postwaite Circle have accessible units?
No, 3697 Postwaite Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3697 Postwaite Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3697 Postwaite Circle has units with dishwashers.
