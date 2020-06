Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Walk to Downtown Duluth through public access in neighborhood! Beautiful cul de sac home features luxury vinyl plank on main, open floor plan, vaulted family room, and two car garage. Upstairs, Master Suite has trey ceiling, separate tub and shower, and large walk in closet. 2 other secondary bedrooms share hall bathroom. Great backyard has natural area in back for privacy and exploration. Back deck perfect for lazy weekends.