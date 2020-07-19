Beautiful Home with tons of natural light! Hardwood floors throughout main level. Formal Living and Dining room. Spacious eat in kitchen that overlooks the family room with fireplace. Master suite plus 3 bedrooms upstairs. Full basement with tons of space for storage and more! Deck overlooks backyard that backs up to tree line for a peaceful private view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3433 Stoneham Drive have any available units?
3433 Stoneham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3433 Stoneham Drive have?
Some of 3433 Stoneham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3433 Stoneham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3433 Stoneham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.