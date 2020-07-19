3433 Stoneham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home with tons of natural light! Hardwood floors throughout main level. Formal Living and Dining room. Spacious eat in kitchen that overlooks the family room with fireplace. Master suite plus 3 bedrooms upstairs. Full basement with tons of space for storage and more! Deck overlooks backyard that backs up to tree line for a peaceful private view.