Duluth, GA
3433 Stoneham Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3433 Stoneham Drive

3433 Stoneham Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

3433 Stoneham Dr, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Beautiful Home with tons of natural light! Hardwood floors throughout main level. Formal Living and Dining room. Spacious eat in kitchen that overlooks the family room with fireplace. Master suite plus 3 bedrooms upstairs. Full basement with tons of space for storage and more! Deck overlooks backyard that backs up to tree line for a peaceful private view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3433 Stoneham Drive have any available units?
3433 Stoneham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3433 Stoneham Drive have?
Some of 3433 Stoneham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3433 Stoneham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3433 Stoneham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 Stoneham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3433 Stoneham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3433 Stoneham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3433 Stoneham Drive offers parking.
Does 3433 Stoneham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3433 Stoneham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 Stoneham Drive have a pool?
No, 3433 Stoneham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3433 Stoneham Drive have accessible units?
No, 3433 Stoneham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 Stoneham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3433 Stoneham Drive has units with dishwashers.
