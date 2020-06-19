All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 3400 Northgate Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
3400 Northgate Lane
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:24 PM

3400 Northgate Lane

3400 Northgate Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3400 Northgate Lane, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
elevator
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Make an appointment now to come see this great open floor plan home with hard surface floors throughout the whole house! The eat in kitchen is open to the two story family room. Family room is spacious with a fireplace and easy access to a large deck in the fenced back yard. Master bedroom has an en-suite with double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Located on a cul-de-sac minutes from I-85 and Peachtree Industrial Road with dining and shopping close by. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Northgate Lane have any available units?
3400 Northgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Northgate Lane have?
Some of 3400 Northgate Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Northgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Northgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Northgate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Northgate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3400 Northgate Lane offer parking?
No, 3400 Northgate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3400 Northgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Northgate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Northgate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3400 Northgate Lane has a pool.
Does 3400 Northgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 3400 Northgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Northgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 Northgate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College