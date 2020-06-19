3400 Northgate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator pool

Make an appointment now to come see this great open floor plan home with hard surface floors throughout the whole house! The eat in kitchen is open to the two story family room. Family room is spacious with a fireplace and easy access to a large deck in the fenced back yard. Master bedroom has an en-suite with double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Located on a cul-de-sac minutes from I-85 and Peachtree Industrial Road with dining and shopping close by. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!